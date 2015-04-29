NEP Acquires Outside Broadcast and RecordLab

Mobile production services provider NEP Group Inc. has acquired the Outside Broadcast NV and RecordLab TV & Media GmbH.

Financial terms of the deal, which is scheduled to be finalized on Thursday, were not disclosed.

The deal will expand NEP’s European operations by bringing one of Europe’s leading providers of outside broadcast, studio production, ENG, news crews and post production into NEP’s network of operators.

“Outside Broadcast has a fantastic reputation in Europe,” said NEP’s CEO Kevin Rabbitt in a statement. “I am excited for managing director Timo Koch and his entire team to join the NEP worldwide network. This deal will greatly expand NEP’s presence in Europe, including Germany – which we view as a very important market - and offer a great opportunity for us to work with Timo to continue to grow Outside Broadcast as part of NEP.”

NEP is majority-owned by Crestview Partners, with a significant ownership stake held by NEP’s management team.