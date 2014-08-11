NEP to Acquire MIRA

NEP continues to expand it mobile production business with the announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MIRA Mobile Television (MIRA).

The deal to acquire the assets of the Portland, Oregon-based company is expected to close on August 28, 2014. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

When the acquisition is finalized, MIRA’s nine HD mobile production units will join NEP’s fleet of over seventy HD units worldwide, and their engineering and support staff will become part of the NEP team.

“MIRA and NEP have had a great relationship over many years,” explained NEP’s CEO Kevin Rabbitt in a statement. “They have a truly talented team and I am excited to have them join NEP. In addition to their exceptional reputation supporting major national broadcasters, they bring great experience and resources dedicated to supporting regional sports and corporate clients, and will be key to our continued growth in these important markets.”

MIRA President, Dale Johannesen, will stay on and will focus on developing NEP’s business in Canada, further expanding their presence across North America.

In addition, Frank Coll, director of operations and business development, will continue on with NEP as a senior account manager to oversee key West Coast client accounts and MIRA GM Frank Taylor will remain as part of the team to help with the transition, the companies reported.