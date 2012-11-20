NEP to Acquire Corplex
NEP is expanding its mobile production operations with the
announcement that it has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Corplex, a
Chicago-based provider of digital and HD mobile broadcast production facilities
and services.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is
expected to be completed on or around Dec. 17. When the deal is completed, NEP
will acquire Corplex's entire fleet of production vehicles including its three
HD trucks.
Corplex's engineering and support staff and its top
executives will join NEP's Mobile Unit division.
NEP is also planning to consolidate all of its Chicago
operations at Corplex's current Lake Bluff, Ill., headquarters.
"We're proud to add Corplex and its talented and
experienced team to our growing network of industry-leading brands in mobile
production," noted Mike Fernander, president and general manager, NEP U.S.
Mobile Unit division, in a statement announcing the acquisition. "The expertise
available in both companies, combined with NEP's depth of resources, will
enable us to continue offering exceptional service to our clients focused on
major sports and entertainment events."
Fernander also noted that the deal builds on a longstanding
working relationship between the two companies who had worked together "for
many years in some of the world's largest mobile broadcast compounds."
The Corplex brand joins NEP's other mobile production
subsidiaries, which include Supershooters, NCP, Denali, Sweetwater and Trio
Video.
