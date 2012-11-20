NEP to Acquire Corplex

NEP is expanding its mobile production operations with the

announcement that it has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Corplex, a

Chicago-based provider of digital and HD mobile broadcast production facilities

and services.





Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is

expected to be completed on or around Dec. 17. When the deal is completed, NEP

will acquire Corplex's entire fleet of production vehicles including its three

HD trucks.





Corplex's engineering and support staff and its top

executives will join NEP's Mobile Unit division.





NEP is also planning to consolidate all of its Chicago

operations at Corplex's current Lake Bluff, Ill., headquarters.





"We're proud to add Corplex and its talented and

experienced team to our growing network of industry-leading brands in mobile

production," noted Mike Fernander, president and general manager, NEP U.S.

Mobile Unit division, in a statement announcing the acquisition. "The expertise

available in both companies, combined with NEP's depth of resources, will

enable us to continue offering exceptional service to our clients focused on

major sports and entertainment events."





Fernander also noted that the deal builds on a longstanding

working relationship between the two companies who had worked together "for

many years in some of the world's largest mobile broadcast compounds."





The Corplex brand joins NEP's other mobile production

subsidiaries, which include Supershooters, NCP, Denali, Sweetwater and Trio

Video.