NECN Chooses Volicon for Monitoring

Comcast's

NECN, a regional cable network serving viewers in six New England

States, has selected Volicon Observer Enterprise to provide automatic

24/7 video monitoring and recording for its two high definition

channels.

"The Observer Enterprise is a huge improvement over our

previous videotape-based workflow for recording our air product, which

was inefficient and costly," noted Greg M. Roehr, chief engineer, NECN

in a statement. "Compared to the time it once took to create off-air

dubs for different personnel who then had to search through the tapes to

find the materials they needed, we've estimated that we are saving up

to three person days a month."

Roehr also noted that the more

efficient workflow is now allowing staff to develop new ways to use

their videos, "projects that would have been too time-consuming with the

old system."

Installing the new system was "an integral part of a

larger upgrade project that we have recently completed to migrate to a

wide-screen format," Roehr added.