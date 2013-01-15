Nearly Half of Weather Co.'s Revenue Comes From Digital Division

The Weather Channel's apps for smartphones and tablets have

been downloaded more than 100 million times, and The Weather Co.'s revenue from

non-TV sources is now "not far away" from being half of total revenue,

according to digital division president Cameron Clayton.

Privately held Weather Co. does not disclose financial

figures. The company is owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal and private-equity

firms Blackstone Group and Bain Capital.

The company's apps for devices including iOS, Android,

Windows 8 and BlackBerry operating systems remain the most popular in the

weather category and among the most popular free apps overall. The Weather Channel

says it has approximately 38 million active monthly unique users for

smartphones and another 6 million on tablets such as the iPad and Kindle Fire.

Weather.com counts another 65 million unique monthly users on computers.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.