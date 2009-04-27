NDS Strikes Licensing Deal with Macrovision

U.K.-based interactive TV software and conditional-access supplier NDS has reached a deal to license intellectual property relating to electronic program (EPG) guides from Santa Clara, Calif.-based Macrovision, which entered the EPG business in a big way last year when it closed on its $2.8 billion acquisition of Gemstar-TV Guide.

The multi-year agreement provides NDS with a license to the EPG patents under Macrovision's Gemstar patent portfolio, and allows NDS to offer licensed EPGs to its pay-TV customers in specified countries, which the two companies did not identify.

"NDS is a true innovator in digital pay-TV technology and applications," said Macrovision president and CEO Fred Amoroso in a statement. "Customers of NDS include many of the world's leading pay-TV operators, and we are delighted to welcome NDS to our patent licensing program."

"As the market leader in digital TV solutions, NDS strives to help its customers deliver a world-class TV experience to viewers," added NDS Chairman and CEO Dr. Abe Peled. "We believe operators will benefit from having the option to license Gemstar's EPG patents alongside NDS' own leading technology and service offerings. We are therefore pleased to join Gemstar's patent licensing program to enhance our market offering for our customers' benefit."