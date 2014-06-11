NCTC, Starz Strike New Deal

The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) and Starz reached an agreement to renew carriage of the Starz, Encore, and Movieplex networks, including all multiplex, high definition and on-demand and online services by NCTC’s participating member companies, they said in a release.

The new agreement includes Starz, Starz Kids & Family, Starz in Black, Starz Edge, Starz Cinema, Starz Comedy, the eight networks in the Encore Movie Pak, plus Movieplex, Retroplex and Indieplex.

The new agreement includes rights for Starz Play, Encore Play and Movieplex Play, enabling NCTC member companies the ability to bring their Starz, Encore, and Movieplex customers online access to the network’s original series and movies whenever and wherever subscribers choose to watch it.

