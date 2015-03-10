NCTA Seeks Extension on OTT Reply Comments

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has asked the FCC for an extra 30 days to file reply comments in the agency's proposal to define some linear over-the-top (OTT) providers as mutichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs).

Initial comments were due March 3 and replies are due March 18. Those dates were determined after the American Cable Association and the National Association of Broadcasters had asked for a 30-day extension of the original deadlines; the FCC granted an extension but said 15 days should be enough.

In asking for another extension, the NCTA pointed to what it called an unusually short reply comment period, which was maintained when the FCC granted the earlier extension.

