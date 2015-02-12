FCC Extends Comment Period for 'OVD' Definition

The Federal Communications Commission will give the industry and public a little more time to comment on the proposal to classify linear over-the-top video providers as multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), at least for the purposes of nondiscriminatory access to programming — just not as much of it as they had requested.

Several parties, including the National Association of Broadcasters and Telecommunications for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (with the support of the American Cable Association), had pointed to the complexity of the issues involved and asked for an extra 30 days to comment.

"The commission’s general policy is not to grant extensions of time routinely," Media Bureau chief Bill Lake said in granting an extension, "but we find that given the complex issues involved here, the public interest warrants an extension of the comment and reply comment deadlines. Although the parties seek a 30-day extension, we believe that a two-week extension will give the public enough time to respond to the NPRM."

