NCTA Renews CEO Powell’s Contract for 3 Years

NCTA – The Internet & Television Association said it has extended the contract of president and CEO Michael Powell for three years.



Powell, former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, joined the cable industry advocate in 2011.



Powell has been an outspoken advocate for the cable industry – during his tenure he has tackled some of the most prominent issues in the telecom industry, like Net Neutrality and Title II regulation of broadband. He has also helped modernize, rebrand and restructure the organization.



The NCTA said Powell’s new deal runs through February 2021. The organization had no further comment.