NCTA Pulls Tornado Spot

The National Cable and Telecommunications Association

confirmed that it pulled a promotional spot on Monday for the industry that was

too close to the Oklahoma disaster for comfort. The spot will remain on the

shelf for the time being.

The move was first reported by Amy MacLean of CableFax.

The TV ad -- part of

its Cable Connects Us campaign -- features a little girl who learns about a

tornado on cable, follows it online and gets together with her friends to

promote tornado relief.

"We didn't want to appear insensitive since

the theme and video included in the spot is eerily similar to the disaster that

was unfolding on national TV," said NCTA spokesman Brian Dietz. "We

started pulling the spot off the air on Monday evening and haven't decided when

it may return," he said

NCTA pulled it off its website as well..