NCTA Offers Show App
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has
an app for that, "that' being the upcoming Cable Show in Los Angeles.
The smartphone app--it is designed for both iphone and
Blackberry--will allow users on the go to remain apprised of session schedules
and agenda, exhibit locations, booth highlights, show alerts, breaking news,
videos, pictures, twitter fees and more.
The app is free and can be downloaded at http://m.core-apps.com/cableshow2010.
