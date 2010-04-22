NCTA Offers Show App

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has

an app for that, "that' being the upcoming Cable Show in Los Angeles.

The smartphone app--it is designed for both iphone and

Blackberry--will allow users on the go to remain apprised of session schedules

and agenda, exhibit locations, booth highlights, show alerts, breaking news,

videos, pictures, twitter fees and more.

The app is free and can be downloaded at http://m.core-apps.com/cableshow2010.