NCTA Names Government Relations Execs

Amy Bender, former legal adviser to Republican FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly, has joined NCTA-The Internet & Television Association as VP of government relations and legislative counsel.

Bender exited the FCC Aug. 31.

In addition, Saul Hernandez, who has been deputy chief of staff to Rep. G.K Butterfield (D-N.C.), has joined NCTA as VP government relations.

Before joining O'Rielly's office in 2013, Bender had held various FCC posts, including deputy division chief and legal counsel in the Wireline Competition Bureau and legal counsel to FCC chair Kevin Martin.