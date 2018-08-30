FCC's O'Rielly Names New Wireline Advisor

Arielle Roth is joining the office of FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly as an advisor on wireline issues.

She is succeeding Amy bender, who is exiting the FCC Friday (Aug. 31).

Roth has been legal advisor in the Wireline Competition Bureau, focused on universal service and pricing, according to O'Rielly's office.

She is also a former legal fellow at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank.

"I am so pleased that Mrs. Roth has agreed to join my office, said O'Rielly. "Her expertise in wireline communications issues and firm commitment to free market principles will be extremely valuable..."

Bender has been wireline legal advisor to O'Rielly since 2014 and, before that, was media advisor to O'Rielly's predecessor, Robert McDowell.