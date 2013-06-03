NCTA, CEA Say DOE Should Pause Set-Top Reg Effort

If the Department of Energy insists on regulating set-top

box energy efficiency standards, it would foreclose innovation and

"sabotage" a voluntary agreement among equipment manufacturers and

the top MVPDS.





That was a message to the Washington press corp. in a joint

Consumer Electronics Association/National Cable and Telecommunications

Association press conference in Washington Monday.





The two pointed out that while they continue to fight each

other over set-tops at the FCC (the CableCARD vs. downloadable security issue

notably), they were speaking with one voice on the issue of DOE, and that was a

request that it put its regulatory proceeding on pause once again to see how

the industry pledge to adhere to Energy Star ratings played out.





"If you were invited to a press conference with NCTA

and CEA about set-top boxes," said Neil Goldberg, you might expect "a

celebrity cage match." He pointed out that they were "at each other's

throats at the FCC on a number of set-top box issues. But here we are joined at

the hip."





Last fall, Comcast, DirecTV, Dish Network, Time Warner

Cable, Cox, Verizon, Charter, AT&T, Cablevision, Bright House Networks and

CenturyLink, as well as consumer equipment companies Cisco, Motorola, EchoStar

and ARRIS, agreed that new set-tops will meet EPA Energy Star 3.0 levels, which

the EPA says make those boxes 45% more efficient than boxes that don't meet

that standard. In addition, "light sleeper" mode software will be

employed by cable ops to more than 10 million DVRs already in use, and

satellite operators will include a power-down feature in 90% of the set-tops

they deploy.





But energy conservation advocates did not sign on to the

agreement and DOE, which had paused its proceeding during negotiations,

restarted the process and it working on testing procedures for boxes.





At the press conference, representatives of CEA and NCTA

pointed out that the industry was already working on a testing procedure that

was close to being certified, and asked DOE to again hit the pause button

rather than impose its own testing procedure, which could threaten their own

voluntary effort.





That effort, they said, could achieve energy efficiency

faster and more effectively than a DOE mandate. They have committed that by

2014, "at least 90% of new set-top boxes purchased and deployed by the

participating companies will meet the Environment Protection Agency's ENERGY

STAR 3.0 (ESv3) efficiency levels, enabling significant energy savings that

will occur years before any regulatory approaches could take effect." DOE

has set 2018 as the deadline for implementing its standards.





In addition, they said they believe that, by law, DOE needs

to rely on the testing procedure developed by CEA and incorporatedinto the voluntary agreement. That standard, adopted in an open process, is

expected to be approved by the American National Standards Institute in a few

weeks, they said.





NCTA and CEA say that they continue to talk with the energy

advocacy groups who did not sign on to the voluntary standard, but that in the

meantime, DOE should not impose regulations, particularly on a networked

set-top device that needs the flexibility to accommodate software and firmware

add-ons in real time.





They pointed out that it was in the competitive interests of

all their members to have boxes that ran cool to avoid the problems that could

send their customers searching for alternatives.





They also said that the voluntary agreement

signatories were in the best position to come up with energy efficiency

standards that allowed the devices to be both consumer- and network-friendly.