NCTA, ACA Praise Carr Pick for FCC Seat

Cable trade groups were in agreement on President Donald Trump's choice of FCC general counsel Brendan Carr for the open Republican seat on the FCC.

“We congratulateBrendan Carron his well-deserved nomination as FCC commissioner," said Michael Powell, president of NCTA: The Internet & Television Association and himself a former FCC commissioner (and chair). "With his impressive public and private sector experience, Brendan is steeped in the important issues that the FCC will tackle in the coming years. We urge Congress to act quickly on his nomination and look forward to working with Brendan and the entire commission on policies that will promote marketplace investment and innovation for the benefit of American consumers.”

American Cable Association president Matt Polka said: "ACA believes Brendan Carr is an excellent choice to serve on the FCC, and we support President Trump for making this nomination. Brendan Carr is a highly regarded attorney with a wide-ranging understanding of modern communications law and regulation. His addition will enhance the FCC's ability to arrive at sound policy conclusions that will serve the public interest, particularly with regard to ensuring that all Americans, wherever they may live, have a robust connection to the Internet."

"ACA looks forward to working not only with Brendan Carr but also with FCC commissioner-designate Jessica Rosenworcel after both have been confirmed by the Senate," Polka added. "ACA urges the Senate to act on these nominations expeditiously."

The president earlier this monthnominated Rosneworcelfor a return engagement to fill the seat she vacated at the end of last year.