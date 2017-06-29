President Indicates Intention to Nominate Brendan Carr to FCC

As expected, President Donald Trump has signaled his intention to nominate Brendan Carr, longtime aide to FCC chairman Ajit Pai, to fill the open Republican seat on the Federal Communications Commission.

It will be a long-term hitch. Carr is being named to the remainder of a five-year term expiring June 13, 2018, and an additional term of five years expiring June 13, 2023.

Industry sources have indicated that the president essentially said the pick was Pai's to make.

Before he was named general counsel in the Pai FCC, Carr had served as the chairman's—then commissioner—wireless, public safety and international legal advisor.

Carr had been in the general counsel's office before that.

Like many a commissioner nominee before him, Carr's pre-FCC resume includes a stint as an attorney with Wiley Rein, the "Wiley" in which is former FCC chairman Richard Wiley.

Carr is a graduate of the Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law and got his undergraduate degree from Georgetown.

The president earlier nominated Jessica Rosenworcel to return to the commission to fill the seat she vacated when forced to exit at the end of last year.

“I congratulate Brendan Carr on the President’s announcement that he will be nominated to serve as an FCC Commissioner," said Pai late Wednesday. "Brendan has a distinguished record of public service, having worked at the agency for over five years, including most recently as the FCC’s General Counsel. In particular, Brendan’s expertise on wireless policy and public safety will be a tremendous asset to the Commission. I look forward to working with him in his new role and wish him all the best during the confirmation process.”

“We applaud President Trump on his nomination of Brendan Carr as a Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission," said Comcast senior executive VP and chief diversity officer David Cohen. "Brendan’s vast knowledge of the communications industry, combined with his strong legal credentials, will allow him to hit the ground running as the Commission pursues policies to stimulate investment and job creation in the communications marketplace to benefit consumers and drive economic growth. We congratulate Brendan on his well-deserved nomination and look forward to working with him on the Commission.”

“Charter congratulates Brendan Carr on his nomination by President Trump to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)," the cable operator said in a statement. "Given his previous experience as the FCC's General Counsel and in the telecommunications sector, Carr brings years of valuable know-how to this leadership role. We look forward to working with him and his colleagues on the Commission to continue to advance policies that encourage businesses to innovate, invest in broadband infrastructure, create more jobs, and grow the economy in communities across the U.S."

"NAB strongly endorses the nomination of Brendan Carr to the FCC," said National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith. "He has a firm grasp on telecom and media law and the right temperament to be a superb Commissioner. We support his swift confirmation."