NCTA, ACA Agree: FCC Needs Broadband Challenge System

Both the National Cable and Telecommunications Association

and the American Cable Association are in agreement that the FCC needs to set

up a process to verify that government broadband subsidies are going to

unserved areas rather than to over-builders of existing broadband service.

The FCC, in implementing its Connect America Fund Phase II

of its move of Universal Service Funds from phone to broadband subsidies,

proposed to use the National Broadband Map to identify eligible census blocks.

The FCC also proposed that eligibility be based on a

definition of available broadband service tied to a definition of 4 Mbps downstream

and 1 Mbps upstream. But it also recognized that might be tough since the map

info was collected on a definition of 3 Mbps/768 Kbps.

In comments on the Phase II rollout, both ACA and NCTA urged

the FCC to adopt the lower standard. ACA pointed out that the proposal by the

price cap LECs to up the standard to 6/1.5 Mbps would bring some census

blocks with 4/1 provided by cable operators under the unserved definition.

"Such a misguided policy would undermine the FCC's objective of not

providing support where an unsubsidized competitor provides service."

ACA also says the FCC should not make latency or capacity

benchmarks part of the unserved definition, at least until it better defines

those terms. ACA also says that while the FCC is correct not to treat purely

speculative deployments as served areas, it should count those areas where

"the provider has publicly announced that service will be available within

a reasonable period" if progress toward that service can be documented.

The FCC is also creating an appeals process for cable

operators and other competitive carriers to challenge unserved designations

that would trigger the ILEC support. Both associations agree that the FCC

should treat partially served census blocks as ineligible for LEC subsidies,

saying it would be too tough to drill down to the sub-census block level.

NCTA has also asked the commission to publish the challenges

to the initial census block list and explain why they were or were not

accepted. NCTA also wants it to publish the price cap LEC's acceptance or

rejection of support.

"[A]llowing providers access to this information

benefits the public because providers are less likely to expend their resources

to build in new areas where price cap LECs will shortly be providing subsidized

service, and can instead direct their build-out efforts to areas that do not

receive government support," NCTA said.

In the first phase of the program, the two largest potential

recipients, AT&T and Verizon, declined to accept the funding, deciding

instead to build out on their own timetable and without the restrictions the

FCC put on the funding. They also had to specify where they would deploy and

how much of their eligible funding they would use.

The first phase of the fund is $300 million of transitional

support as the FCC moves from the old high-cost support mechanisms for price

cap carriers to the Connect America Phase II mechanism, in which the FCC will

offer $1.8 billion annually to subsidize broadband build-outs in price cap

territories via a combination of cost modeling and competitive bidding.

With Verizon and AT&T sitting out, the majority of the

Phase I money went unspent and the FCC is currentlytrying to modify the rules there to make it more attractive to the price

cap LECS.