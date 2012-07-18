NCP Upgrades With Utah Scientific

Utah Scientific has announced that mobile production facilities and services provider New Century Productions (NCP) is expanding the Utah Scientific routing system in its NCP VIII HD mobile production truck as part of a fleetwide upgrade.

For the truck upgrade, NCP will be installing a new concave flat-panel HD monitor wall, which required an expanded UTAH-400 HD router.

"In converting the truck from CRT to LCD, we're almost doubling the number of displays a user can look at, and we're replacing analog devices with HD, so we needed quite a bit more capacity," said Mike Mundt, NCP's director of engineering, in a statement. "We're replacing a routing switcher with 128 outputs with one that has 528 outputs, so it allows us to drive many more monitors."

Upgrades on the NCP VIII, which is a 53-foot expandable truck that regularly works for CBS, are expected to be completed in August and it is expected to be used to cover the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

This will be the fourth UTAH-400 routing switcher installed by NCP.