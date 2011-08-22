NCP Deploys Nevion Flashlink

Mobile production company New Century Productions has deployed Nevion's Flashlink fiber transport and multiplexing equipment to link two mobile production units being used for ESPN's expanded live HD coverage of Major League Baseball.

As part of the expanded coverage and ESPN's decision to expand its onsite production team, NCP had to dramatically expand the number of video signals between the two trucks used for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball telecast.

"Nevion presented an affordable, compact solution for linking the two trucks over CWDM fiber," said Mike Mundt, director of engineering for NCP in a statement. "The Flashlink products are small, lightweight, scalable and consume very little power -- which are all critical in a mobile production environment. Additionally, we were on an extremely tight deadline but Nevion delivered all the equipment very quickly."

NCP is using Nevion's Flashlink video transport solutions to convert almost 300 electrical HD-SDI circuits to optical and then multiplex them down to just a few fibers for transport through Flashlink 18-channel CWDM transmitters.