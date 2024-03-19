‘NCIS: Sydney' Gets Second Season

CBS has renewed NCIS: Sydney, as has Paramount Plus Australia. The show debuted in the U.S. November 14, four days after its premiere in Australia. Season two will air in the 2024-2025 season.

“The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: Sydney,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under.”

The cast includes Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes.

“We’re beyond stoked with the response to the first season of the show, both in Australia and around the world, and that the team at NCIS: Sydney is returning for a second season,” said Morgan O’Neill, executive producer and showrunner for Endemol Shine Australia. “We’re especially thrilled to invite our audience deeper into the lives of our core team, peeling back the layers to find out what really makes them tick. This will be even more important as we see the bonds of the new family tested to breaking point in the face of a much more potent enemy looming on the horizon... ”

The series premiere reached over 10.2 million viewers on linear in the U.S., including an encore episode, according to CBS.

NCIS: Sydney is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Morgan O’Neill, Sara Richardson and Michele Bennett are executive producers.

The NCIS franchise includes the flagship, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.