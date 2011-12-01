NCAA To Stream Games To iPhones

Turner Sports and the NCAA are launching new iPhone app NCAA Sports that provides regular season coverage of college football and basketball, as well as NCAA championship coverage of all NCAA sports and exclusive live video streaming of more than 60 NCAA championship events.

The live events to be streamed via the new iPhone app include Division II football, Divisions II and III wrestling, Divisions I, II and III field hockey, Divisions II and III men's and women's soccer, and Divisions II and III women's volleyball.

In addition NCAA.com has also launched a new mobile website for iPhone, Android and other touchscreen phones. The new mobile website will allow fans to get live scores, schedules, news, rankings and video recaps in a form designed for

the mobile screen.

In September of 2010, Turner Sports and the NCAA announced the formation of NCAA Digital as part of a 14-year deal for Turner to manage and operate the NCAA's digital portfolio. The new mobile offerings are part of an ongoing effort by Turner to expand the popularity of NCAA.com and the association's other digital offerings.

"With the launch of the NCAA Sports iPhone app and the new NCAA.com mobile website, we're giving college sports fans greater access to NCAA championship and regular season content than ever before," noted Mark Johnson, vice-president of Turner Sports' NCAA Digital group in a statement.

"College sports content is underserved in the mobile space right now and we're excited to offer fans mobile products that are 100% dedicated to college sports."

The NCAA Sports app is available for free from the App Store on iPhone and iPod Touch.

To kick-off the live game streaming, NCAA Sports will feature live finals coverage of: Divisions I, II and III women's field hockey, Divisions II and III men's and women's soccer, National Collegiate men's water polo and Divisions II and III women's volleyball.

The live video streaming coverage also will include Division II football quarterfinal games on December 3.