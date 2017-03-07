NCAA, Partners Raising OTT Game for March Madness

NCAA March Madness Live, a live streaming product set developed by Turner Sports in partnership with CBS and the NCAA, will provide live streaming coverage of this year’s college men’s Division I basketball tournament on 15 platforms.

The app is set to go live on Saturday, March 11.

New to the mix is support for Amazon Alexa devices (via a “skill” that lets users ask questions related to the tournament such as game results and access to play-by-play radio coverage from Westwood One) and Xbox consoles, along with a new interactive bracket for Apple TV devices. Other platforms will be getting redesigned desktop features and real-time notifications about the games.

The app will also be supported on browsers (via www.ncaa.com/marchmadness, www.bleacherreport.com, www.CBSSports.com), via Bleacher Report’s Team Stream App and the CBS Sports App, and other devices that include Amazon Fire tablets, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS and Android mobile devices, Google’s Chromecast adapter, and Windows 10 mobile and desktops, Roku players and Roku TVs.



