NCAA March Madness Live Generates Record 45 Million Live Streams

March Madness has continued to manifest itself in record numbers digitally and on mobile devices during the 2013 tournament to date.

Managed by Turner Sports, NCAA March Madness Live generated 45 million live video streams across online and mobile platforms (tablets and smartphones) through March 31, a 158% surge from the corresponding span in 2012. NCAA March Madness Live registered 18.3 million live video streams for the entire tournament last year.

All told, there has been some 12.6 million hours of live video consumption - also an all-time mark - across digital properties over the first two weeks of the tournament.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.