NBCU's USA, Syfy and Oxygen to Expand Multiscreen Video With thePlatform

NBCUniversal struck a multiyear deal with thePlatform, Comcast's video management and publishing unit, to deliver content from USA Network, Syfy and Oxygen to PCs, tablets and other IP-connected devices.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Other NBCU networks that currently use thePlatform include E!, NBC Local Media, NBC Sports Regional Networks, Sprout, Style and Golf Channel.

"NBCU is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and providing our customers the best entertainment options across any screen, both of which are enabled by thePlatform," NBCU senior vice president of digital products and services Marc Siry said in a statement. "Given the independent needs of our programmers, thePlatform provides us with proven flexibility and enterprise-grade reliability that will benefit us across our organization."

Other media customers of Seattle-based thePlatform Outdoor Channel, PBS, Travel Channel Media and truTV. Cable operators that use thePlatform's mpx publishing system include Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications, Cablevision Systems, Liberty Global, Rogers and Shaw Media.

Earlier this month, thePlatform introduced a scaled-down, lower-priced version of mpx called "mpx Essentials," aimed at companies with lower-scale video publishing needs.