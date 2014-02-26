NBCU's Sprout Launches TV Everywhere App

Preschooler network Sprout said it has launched the Sprout NOW app, giving authenticated subscribers access to a live stream of its programming and full episodes on demand of shows including original series The Chica Show (pictured) and Noodle and Doodle.

The content can be accessed via Sproutonline.com/now and on the app that's currently available in Apple's app store for iOS devices. An Android version will come later this year, the network said. Library episodes include series such as Caillou and Sesame Street and U.S. exclusives including Lazytown and Tree Fu Tom are also available.

Sprout said the app's name is derived from the existing Bravo NOW app and is part of NBCU's approach to make its content accessible on multiple platforms. In addition to Bravo and Sprout, other NBCU networks with NOW apps are USA, Syfy, Oxygen and Telemundo. The content is accessible by subscribers who get the network via affiliated multichannel video providers, including AT&T U-verse TV, Bright House Networks, Cablevision’s Optimum TV, Charter, Comcast’s Xfinity TV, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Mediacom, Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS and Wide Open West (WOW). Sprout's distribution is currently about 55 million subscribers, it said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.