NBCUniversal's Media Works Promotes Four

Four members of NBCUniversal's Media Works department have been promoted, including Stacy Brady to general manager of news field and production operations; Ian Trombley to general manager of east coast television and on air operations; Jeff Mayzurk to general manager of west coast technical operations; and Marc Siry to senior VP of media products and advanced technology.

"Stacy, Ian, Jeff and Marc are all proven leaders with solid track records," said John Wallace, president of Media Works, "and their newly expanded roles will provide them with even greater opportunities to contribute to the growth and development of the company overall."

Brady adds 30 Rock news production to her bureau, field, and satellite operations responsibilities. Trombley's new responsibilities include the operation of 30 Rock studios and control rooms, the engineering for technical facilities, enterprise-wide on-air graphics organization, and facility operations at 30 Rock and in Englewood Cliffs.

Mayzurk joined NBCUniversal earlier this year as the chief technical officer for the Comcast Entertainment Group.

Siry's team will expand to encompass media products and advanced technology.