NBCUniversal Rebrands Craft Platform Craftsy to Bluprint

Craft platform Craftsy Unlimited, part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, is rebranding as Bluprint, which NBCU describes as “a new, expanded subscription service and premier digital destination for lifestyle learning.”

Bluprint will offer online classes focusing on crafts and other categories that “promote and facilitate self-expression,” said NBCU, in areas such as music, writing, dance, yoga, fitness, home décor, entertaining, and kids and family. Bluprint will also produce original entertainment series featuring creative experts. Its content library with more than 3,000 hours of original classes will be available on-demand via subscription at http://www.mybluprint.com, via the Bluprint app and on Roku.

NBCUniversal acquired a majority stake in Craftsy last year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The new Bluprint brand lays the foundation for us to dramatically expand and enhance its unique content and commerce capabilities and fully exploit the power of NBCUniversal to help accelerate its growth,” said Dave Howe, president, strategy and commercial growth, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We see tremendous potential to build Bluprint into a must-have streaming service that offers something for everyone.”

Bluprint is available for $14.99 a month or $120 per year. For a limited time, users can get their first three months at $9.99 per or $100 for the year.

There have been Craftsy cross promotions and integrations with several NBCU networks, including NBC, USA, Syfy, Bravo and E!. NBCU promised branded integrations with NBC’s upcoming competition series Making It, hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.

Upcoming Bluprint series include Ready. Set. Grill!with Al Roker and Matt Abdoo, and Spark, which profiles artists and innovators who are “redefining the creative landscape,” said NBCU. Padma Lakshmi hosts.