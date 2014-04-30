NBCUniversal Names New CFO

Vasant Prabhu, chief financial officer of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, has joined NBCU as CFO and member of the executive committee. He will report to NBCU CEO Stephen Burke.

Prabhu, who joins the company June 1, succeeds Stuart Epstein, who has left the company. He will also oversee operations and technical services, including physical plant, corporate services, and information technology.

"Vasant is an extremely accomplished and well respected executive and having him on board is a major win for NBCUniversal," said Burke in a statement. "Our company is performing very well but there is still a great deal we want to achieve. Having spent a considerable amount of time with Vasant, I am confident that he will play a vital and highly valuable role for NBCUniversal."

Prabhu's resume also includes CFO at Safeway, president, information and media group, for McGraw-Hill, which included its TV stations, PepsiCo and consulting firm Booz, Allen & Hamilton.