NBCUniversal Names Heatherly Executive VP of Digital, Games

NBCUniversal is bringing interactive entertainment and consumer tech industry vet Chris Heatherly on board as its new executive VP of worldwide games and digital platforms, beginning Sept. 30.

He’ll head up the NBCUniversal Brand Development Games and Digital Platforms business unit, which creates interactive games and digital content for mobile, PCs and consoles, specifically related to NBCUniversal’s properties.

“This is such an exciting time to join NBCUniversal and the company’s rapidly growing portfolio of IP has such enormous potential in games and digital,” Heatherly said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to work with not only some of the most successful entertainment franchises in the world, but with such a diverse portfolio of properties that reaches such a wide audience.”

Heatherly comes to NBCUniversal after working as senior VP and GM of Disney’s games and apps division. Before that, he was senior VP and GM of Disney Interactive’s kids business.

“With more than 20 years of experience in the consumer technology and games industry, Chris has an impressive history of expanding entertainment franchises into new interactive experiences and on to emerging digital platforms,” said Vince Klaseus, president of NBCUniversal brand development. “As the new worldwide leader of our Games and Digital Platforms team, he will drive strategic initiatives to broaden our games development and grow NBC Universal’s properties across digital platforms and emerging technologies.”