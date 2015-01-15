NBCUniversal Cable Networks to Shift to Live-Plus-Three Data #TCA15
Pasadena, Calif. — NBCUniversal Cable networks will report only live-plus-three data, NBCU Cable Entertainment announced Thursday during the TCA winter press tour.
“Increasingly, Live+3 metrics are a more accurate reflection of the performance, appeal and reach of our networks’ original programs,” said Liz Mahaffey, executive VP, brand strategy for NBCU Cable Entertainment Group. “Considering ever-growing use of DVR, VOD, digital and other non-linear viewing options, L+SD is merely a chapter in a much larger and more diverse ratings story.”
The shift, which is effective immediately, includes all NBCU Cable properties, including Bravo, E!, Esquire Network, Oxygen, Sprout, Syfy and USA.
Live-plus-same-day measurements will continue to be used for live sports/entertainment, specials and event programming.
NBCU Cable joins FX, HBO and Showtime in the shift away from live-plus-same-day reporting. HBO was the most recent of which to make the move, officially abandoning live-plus-same-day on Jan. 1, 2015.
FX made the jump last July.
“We believe that the only real relevance of live or live-plus-same day data is for sports, news and live events,” said Julie Piepenkotter, executive VP of research for FX Networks, during the TCA summer 2014 press tour.
