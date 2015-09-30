NBCU, Telemundo Roll Out News App

NBCUniversal and co-owned Spanish language net Telemundo are teaming on a new "Noticias Telemundo" news app that, among other things, will provide real-time election results in Spanish to smart phone and tablet users, the first such app to do so according to the companies.

The App will roll out Nov. 8, exactly one year before the 2016 election and also provide content from Telemundo's Un Nuevo Día, Al Rojo Vivo and Noticiero Telemundo.

Hispanics are heavier users of mobile phones for Internet access than the general population.

“Hispanics are digital and mobile trailblazers, especially ‘Generation M’ (millennial, mobile, multicultural), and studies show that they expect top quality content delivered to them on their own terms,” said Peter Blacker, executive VP of digital media and emerging business, for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, in announcing the app. “We understand that the content we provide to our audience needs to be personalized and customized for mobile screens and wearable devices, as Hispanics continue to embrace emerging technologies.”