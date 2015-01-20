NBCU Tees Up ‘Super Stream Sunday’

NBCUniversal said it will use Super Bowl Sunday to tee up “Super Stream Sunday,” a TV Everywhere tilt that will showcase 11 continuous hours of NBC content, highlighted by the Super Bowl XLIX matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, and the mid-season debut of The Blacklist.

The promotion, set for February 1, will enable consumers with “an unprecedented ability” to watch those 11 straight hours of NBC streaming content without having to log-in to access it via the NBC Sports Live Extra for tablets and Web browsers, and at NBC.com, NBCU said. Verizon Wireless has NFL live streaming rights for smartphones.

While NBC viewers won’t be prompted to provide their MVPD credentials during the Super Stream Sunday promotion period, they will “receive consistent messaging in and around the experience about the east in authenticating after the end of The Blacklist,” NBCU noted.

