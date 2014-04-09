NBCU Taps Moore To Lead TV Everywhere Initiative

Underlining its commitment to a leadership position with the burgeoning platform, NBCUniversal has named Alison Moore to the newly created position of general manager and executive VP of TV Everywhere for its content distribution group.

Moore, who was most recently working for Daily Candy, the Internet digest that NBCU shuttered last month, will have oversight for the programmer’s TVE initiative, including the establishment of a dedicated team to drive the consumer experience and develop marketing and strategy to increase audience awareness, adoption and engagement across the company’s portfolio of networks.

Moore will work in concert with Ron Lamprecht, who will have expanded responsibilities in his current role as executive VP, digital distribution. Lamprecht will broaden his focus on driving deal activity with current and future linear providers, operational delivery, and the current season TV windowing strategy for NBCUniversal’s new media platforms.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.