NBCU Reups With VCI

Traffic and automation software provider VCI Solutions announced that longtime customer NBC Universal has renewed its contract for VCI’s traffic software.

NBCU has used VCI’s Orion Business Systems product since 2000 across its various properties, including owned stations and cable networks, and last year employed the system to manage real-time inventory across multiple channels during its coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

VCI, which launched a comprehensive business management system called Verity at last spring’s NAB, has increasingly shifted its business from local stations to cable programmers in recent years and currently draws about half of its revenue from the cable market. Besides NBCU, other major customers for Orion include station groups such as LIN, Granite, Freedom and Newport Television as well as cable networks like BET and Versus.