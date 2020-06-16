NBCU Reunites ‘30 Rock’ for Upfront Broadcast

With its traditional Radio City Music Hall upfront event canceled by COVID-19, NBCU is planning to broadcast a special upfront presentation that will unite the cast of 30 Rock.

The hour-long special will be commercial free and will be rerun on many NBCU cable networks and on its Peacock streaming service on July 17.

"At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike," said Linda Yaccarino, chairman, advertising & partnerships, NBCUniversal.

"Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry—a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old saying goes... when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront,” Yaccarino said, referring to Liz Lemon, Tina Fey’s character from 30 Rock, which focused on a dysfunctional TV network acquired by a rapacious cable company.

The special also will have appearances from talent from NBCU’s current programming.

"We put our fans first in everything we do at NBCUniversal, so of course our audiences are at the heart of our reimagined Upfront experience," said Josh Feldman, executive VP, head of marketing & advertising creative, NBCUniversal. "This very special 30 Rock event will bring together video, advertising, and humor to show the world the power of One Platform in a whole new way."