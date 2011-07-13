NBCU Renews Netflix Pact

Netflix extended its licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution for cable and broadcast TV shows -- excluding current-season programming -- and movies available for streaming over the Internet.

The news comes a day after Netflix announced it will eliminate DVD-plus-Internet streaming plans, effectively a price hike as much as 60% for customers who want both services. Analysts see the move as an attempt to drive subscribers toward Netflix's more profitable streaming-only plan.

Shows from NBCU's cable networks available via Netflix's Watch Instantly feature include prior-season episodes of Warehouse 13, Psych, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane.

On the broadcast side, the deal includes prior-season series of The Office, 30 Rock, Parenthood, Law and Order: SVU and The Event. All future seasons of NBC shows will be available on Netflix on a one-season-delay basis.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.