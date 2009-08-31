NBCU Pumps Advertising, Content Deal With Gas Station TV

NBC Universal will deliver local and national programming and sell local ads that will appear on TV screens at up to 1,000 gas stations, through deal announced Monday with Gas Station TV.

According to the companies, NBCU content will be seen by more than 30 million viewers each month as they fuel up. Each television screen will feature 4.5-minute combination of local and national NBCU content including news, primetime, late night and cable, in addition to Gas Station TV's sports content from ESPN and local weather from AccuWeather.

Under the terms of the deal, GSTV will continue to lead all sales efforts and NBC will be the exclusive local sales agent in major designated market areas.

