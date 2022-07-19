NBCU Names Kimberly King VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Global Advertising and Partnerships

NBCUniversal said it named Kimberly King to the new role of VP, diversity, equity and inclusion, at its global advertising and partnership unit.

King, who had been VP, One Platform Marketing, at NBCU Advertising and Partnerships, will help create and lead diversity strategies focused on driving business outcomes for the NBCU ad sales workforce, brand and agency clients.

In a blog post, Peter Blacker, head of diversity, equity and inclusion, global advertising and partnerships, and Gina LaRussa, senior VP, human resources, global advertising and partnerships, describe NBCU’s two-pronged approach to DEI, with an internal and external focus, now designed to work in unison.

“There couldn’t be a more qualified person to guide this work than Kimberly. In her capacity as VP of One Platform Marketing, she led a team that fulfilled #OurPartnershipCommitment by creating authentic bonds between our clients and consumers,” Blacker and LaRussa said. “Crucially, she also helped fulfill #OurPartnershipCommitment to our employees by fostering our culture of care, serving on our DEI Council, and spearheading BOLD Spotlight, a series of inspirational conversations with leaders from diverse backgrounds.”

Reporting to Blacker, King will ensure NBCU Advertising’s new DEI vertical links together all aspects of the company’s DEI strategy, like One Platform links together all aspects of our unmatched global portfolio, they said.

“With our leadership in place and our culture shining bright, we’ll continue building on the foundation of our deeply-held DEI values. From our pioneering partnership with Target’s Scene in Color, to our impactful Pride Is Universal campaign, we’re excited by the difference we’ve already made. And we’re even more excited to keep doing our part to create a more equitable future, though we know that means we have much work left to do,” they said.

In 2020, King was identified as one of 11 change agents to create accountability, communicate and influence priorities for diversity on NBCU’s inaugural advertising and partnerships’ Diversity Equity & Inclusion Council.

Before NBCU, King was with Discovery and BET Networks. ■