NBCU Names Atish Banerjea CIO
NBCUniversal has hired Atish Banerjea as executive VP and
chief information officer of NBCUniversal. He will report to John Wallace,
president of NBCUniversal Operations and Technical Services, who made the announcement
Thursday.
Banerjea had previously held top technical posts at Pearson
and Dex One and is known as an executive with extensive experience in helping
traditional media company transform their operations and adapt to a rapidly
changing technology and media landscape.
"His proven track record as an innovator in the technology
space, combined with his natural ability as a leader, will provide us with an
important edge in marketplace," Wallace said in a statement.
As CIO, Banerjea will oversee NBCUniversal's Information
Technology organization, overseeing global technology applications,
infrastructure and operations for the company's worldwide media portfolio.
In an interview with B&C,
Banerjea noted that "all of the media industry is changing very rapidly and in
my prior two positions at Pearson and Dex One, I was very much involved in
helping them make the transformation to the next level of technology."
Most recently, Banerjea served as chief technology officer
for Dex One Corporation, which he joined as it was making the transition from a
print-centric publisher of yellow-books to a digital media marketing
organization. During his time there he led a major redesign of Dex's IT
operations that helped the company develop an extensive digital media operation.
Prior to joining Dex One, Banerjea served as executive VP
and CTO at Pearson, where he was responsible for the global planning,
deployment and management of more than $550 million in information technology
investment. He has also held roles at Maurices Inc. and Simon & Schuster.
Banerjea noted that NBCU is a "world-class organization"
that has already made significant progress in embracing new technologies. "I'm
very excited to be involved in helping driving that forward and helping the
company continue to drive innovation and growth," he added.
Banerjea holds a Master of Science degree in Computer
Information Systems from Temple University, and a Bachelor of Commerce from
University of Delhi.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.