NBCU Names Atish Banerjea CIO

NBCUniversal has hired Atish Banerjea as executive VP and

chief information officer of NBCUniversal. He will report to John Wallace,

president of NBCUniversal Operations and Technical Services, who made the announcement

Thursday.

Banerjea had previously held top technical posts at Pearson

and Dex One and is known as an executive with extensive experience in helping

traditional media company transform their operations and adapt to a rapidly

changing technology and media landscape.

"His proven track record as an innovator in the technology

space, combined with his natural ability as a leader, will provide us with an

important edge in marketplace," Wallace said in a statement.

As CIO, Banerjea will oversee NBCUniversal's Information

Technology organization, overseeing global technology applications,

infrastructure and operations for the company's worldwide media portfolio.

In an interview with B&C,

Banerjea noted that "all of the media industry is changing very rapidly and in

my prior two positions at Pearson and Dex One, I was very much involved in

helping them make the transformation to the next level of technology."

Most recently, Banerjea served as chief technology officer

for Dex One Corporation, which he joined as it was making the transition from a

print-centric publisher of yellow-books to a digital media marketing

organization. During his time there he led a major redesign of Dex's IT

operations that helped the company develop an extensive digital media operation.

Prior to joining Dex One, Banerjea served as executive VP

and CTO at Pearson, where he was responsible for the global planning,

deployment and management of more than $550 million in information technology

investment. He has also held roles at Maurices Inc. and Simon & Schuster.

Banerjea noted that NBCU is a "world-class organization"

that has already made significant progress in embracing new technologies. "I'm

very excited to be involved in helping driving that forward and helping the

company continue to drive innovation and growth," he added.

Banerjea holds a Master of Science degree in Computer

Information Systems from Temple University, and a Bachelor of Commerce from

University of Delhi.