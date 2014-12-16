NBCU Launches TV Everywhere Awareness Campaign

Looking to drive interest in and awareness of its growing slate of authenticated TV Everywhere products, NBCUniversal has launched a consumer market campaign that spans its stable of 14 cable channels.

The campaign, which carries the “Watch TV without a TV” tagline and will be backed by digital and on-air promos across NBCU’s portfolio, will focus on how consumers can access content across those channels and brands on a variety of connected devices as part of their existing pay-TV subscriptions.

The campaign is set to run from Dec. 26, 2014 through Jan. 1, 2015, and will showcase existing TVE apps from NBCU’s lineup, including E! Now; USA Now; NBC Entertainment; NBC News, Bravo Now; CNBC; Esquire Now; Golf Live Extra; MSNBC; NBC Sports Live Extra; Oxygen Now; Sprout Now; Syfy Now, and Telemundo Now.

