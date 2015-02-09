NBCU, Jeep Launch Social Media Campaign

NBCUniversal and Jeep have launched a multiplatform social media campaign across four NBCU networks to cross-promote NBC’s March 29 telecast of the second annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, which includes a new Jeep-sponsored award, and the availability of the 2015 Jeep Renegade.

Starting Sunday, Feb. 8 through March 29, Bravo, E!, Syfy and NBC are each running network-specific spots soliciting viewers to post photos of their adventurous lives on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #RenegadeLifeContest; submissions will be featured on the networks’ websites, with winning photos to be featured in future campaign spots.

Additionally, three participating viewers will be selected to attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, where they will also be part of filming a custom, NBCUniversal-produced Jeep Renegade spot that will air during the March 29th broadcast. The three also will receive a 2015 Jeep Renegade.

