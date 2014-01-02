NBCU Invests in Revere Digital

The NBCUniversal News Group has announced that it will partner and invest in Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg's new media venture Revere Digital.

Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

The two high profile technology and digital media journalists had headed AllThingsD site, a partnership with the Wall Street Journal that ended last year.

Windsor Media will also join Revere as an investing partner.

Swisher and Mossberg will be co-CEOs of Revere, which will produce Re/code that will offer digital media and technology news, reviews and analysis on its web site. They will also oversee the company’s global conference business.

The agreement will significantly expand the NBCU’s tech coverage and presence in Silicon Valley. As part of the deal Swisher, Mossberg and other Revere journalists will appear on-air on all of the News Group’s properties and will provide their TV and digital operations access to breaking news “simultaneous with Re/code,” the companies report.

CNBC will also become Revere’s media partner for its global conferences and Revere will work with NBCU on advertising opportunities.

In a statement, Patricia Fili-Krushel, chairman, NBCUniversal News Group noted that: “Kara and Walt are two of the most knowledgeable, well-connected and respected technology journalists working today. They built an incredible brand and business with ‘AllThingsD,’ and we are very excited about partnering with them in this new venture and deepening our engagement in this rapidly changing technology market.”