NBCU International Selects Capgemini

Consulting and outsourcing service provider Capgemini has announced that its North American subsidiary will be providing NBCUniversal International (NBCUI) “business process outsourcing” (BPO) services, including general accounting, accounts payable and accounts receivable services.

Capgemini also noted that it now provides BPO services to four of the top five companies in the media and entertainment industry.

As part of the agreement, Capgemini America, will also work closely with NBCUI’s finance team in its international divisions.

“Capgemini has a strong track record of working with many of the world’s largest media and entertainment companies, and we’re excited to support an integral part of NBCUI’s key operations,” said Brenda Heath, head of Capgemini BPO’s media and entertainment business unit. “The combination of our people, integrated solutions and Global Enterprise Model approach will help drive best-in-class operating performance for NBCUI’s finance and accounting functions.”