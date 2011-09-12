NBCU Hispanics Unit Gets Multi-Platform State Farm Buy

The Hispanics at NBCU initiative has landed a cross-platform buy, in English and in Spanish, from insurer State Farm.

The campaign centers around the ALMA Awards, honoring Latinos in entertainment, airing Friday, Sept. 16, on NBC during Hispanic Heritage month. On-air spots will run during the NBC broadcast, as well as during mun2's rebroadcast of the awards show.

The campaign will also include online ads in both Spanish and English on Telemundo.com, tune-ins on Style, and branded interstitials congratulating ALMA winners on E!

