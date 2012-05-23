NBCU Expands Malfa's Ad Sales Oversight to Include Style Media

NBCUniversal

announced Wednesday that it has given Susan Malfa oversight of ad sales

for Style Media, to go along with Bravo and Oxygen Media and Women at

NBCU.

Malfa's

new position is senior VP, ad sales, Bravo Media, Oxygen Media, Style

Media and Women at NBCU. She has spent the past five years with NBCU. Style Media became part of NBCU after Comcast

acquired NBCU from General Electric.

"Susan's

tenure at NBCUniversal has been defined by industry-leading innovations

around client partnerships, resulting in unprecedented revenue growth,"

said Linda Yaccarino, president, NBCU cable and digital ad sales, to

whom Malfa will report. "A hallmark of Susan's success is her ability to

creatively structure deals that drive meaningful ROI for the client and

I have no doubt that her expertise will be critical to Style Media's

continued growth and success."