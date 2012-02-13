NBCU Enlists Google, ComScore to Track Multiscreen Olympics Viewing

NBCUniversal, looking to produce two "proofs of concept" for single-source measurement of cross-platform media usage, has engaged Google and comScore to conduct panel-based research for its 2012 London Olympic Games coverage.

The programmer will work with Google and comScore on a series of projects measuring single-source consumption of video content on TV, PCs, smartphones and tablets.

It's the third Olympics that NBCU is using to try to crack the code on measuring multiplatform usage. "This is like Halley's Comet," NBCU president of research Alan Wurtzel said. "It only comes around every two years."

