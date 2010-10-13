NBCU Drops Out of Google's TV Ads Service

NBC Universal is no longer selling any advertising for its cable

networks through Google's TV Ads service, ending a two-year partnership

with the Internet giant.

The companies originally announced their

revenue-sharing agreement in September 2008, marking Google's first

ad-brokering deal for TV networks. In what the companies had

characterized as a test, Google had the rights to sell an unspecified amount of national advertising inventory on Syfy, Oxygen, MSNBC, CNBC, Sleuth and Chiller.

"We're

not currently contributing inventory into the Google marketplace, but

we continue to work with Google on multiple projects involving advanced

advertising," NBCU spokeswoman Liz Fischer said in a statement.

Mark

Piesanen, director of strategic partner development for Google TV Ads,

said in a statement: "While we are no longer offering NBC Universal

inventory through Google TV Ads, NBC Universal continues to be a great

partner to Google. Both NBC and Google are committed to bringing more

relevance to TV viewership and advertising. CNBC is an important partner

in the launch of Google TV and we are working together on research

studies."



