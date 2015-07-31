NBCU Declines to Air Sling TV Ads on Four O&O Stations

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is declining to air a series of advertisements from Dish Networks’ Sling TV over-the-top service, a practice the satellite company claims is proof that the service is touching a nerve with operators.

An NBCU spokesperson confirmed that its owned and operated stations in New York, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., have declined to air the spots, but would not comment further.

In a blog posting, Sling TV CEO Roger Lynch said Sling TV ads are running across owned & operated stations and affiliates of ABC, CBS and Fox, as well as independently owned NBC affiliates.

