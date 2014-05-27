NBCU, Comcast Team On 24-Hour ‘Hackathon’

NBCUniversal and Comcast said they will host an inaugural “hackathon” from June 21-22 that will focus on “The Future of Media & Technology.”

The event, to take place at the new NBCU Technology Center’s Media Labs in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H (home to Saturday Night Live) in New York City, will provide participants with access to NBCU’s cross-platform content portfolio, including CNBC, USA, NBCNews.com, Universal Pictures, Telemundo, Universal Home Entertainment, NBCU-owned TV stations, as well as tech from Comcast Cable, including TV Everywhere components. In addition to having access to APIs from those properties, hackathon participants will also have access to APIs from Beamly (formerly Zeebox), Gracenote, thePlatform (the Comcast-owned online video publishing firm), and Radius Networks.

Participants will go after $15,000 in cash prizes, including a $5,000 grand prize, and the opportunity to pitch their ideas to NBCU and Comcast.

